Budget's focus on infra, connectivity to benefit real estate growth

The government’s continued focus on infrastructure upgrades and building connectivity across the country is expected to benefit real estate growth not just in the top cities but in Tier-II and Tier-III cities across the country.

“The Finance Minister made some announcements that will go on to benefit the sector both directly and indirectly. Despite all the challenges, the implementation of the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) continued, achieving the target of close to 3 crore houses and now aims for 2 crore more houses to be taken up in the next five years. The government will launch a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class, living in rented houses, slums, or chawls and unauthorised colonies, to buy or build their own houses. This is likely to free encroachment areas like slums for easier redevelopment,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group.

The Finance Minister mentioned about a fast-expanding middle class and rapid urbanisation, highlighting that transit-oriented development with metro rail and Namo Bharat can be a catalyst for the required urban transformation.

“Transit oriented development in urban areas may give a boost to housing demand in cities and lead to a rise in residential prices,” Puri said.



The Interim Union Budget 2024-25 also focused on women's empowerment through housing facilities under the PM Awas Yojna scheme. “Giving over seventy per cent of houses under PM Awas Yojana in rural areas to women as sole or joint owners has enhanced their dignity,” Sitharaman added.

She announced that the government will launch a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class “living in rented houses, slums, or chawls and unauthorised colonies to buy or build their own houses.”

The announcement to help the middle class living in rented homes, slums, and unauthorised colonies buy or build their own houses will provide further impetus to the strong housing demand, said Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara. “Increased focus on transit-oriented development and expansion of metro rail systems in cities, along with strengthening the electric vehicle ecosystem, will encourage people to settle in the peripheries of urban centres.”





The capital expenditure (capex) target for the financial year 2025 has been set at Rs 11.1 lakh crore, up by 11.1 per cent.

“The strong 11.1 per cent year-on-year increase in infrastructure outlay to over Rs 11 lakh crore signals a steady and significant wave of upcoming developments and opening of vast opportunities for all stakeholders, including real estate. The continued emphasis on green growth, particularly through the promotion of electric public transport and charging infrastructure development, further positions India on the path of sustainable and environmentally conscious real estate development,” said Badal Yagnik, chief executive officer, Colliers India.