Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Here's what political leaders are saying ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget presentation

Sitharaman, Nirmala sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Parliament House complex to present the interim Budget 2024, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Interim Budget today ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, marking the final Budget in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This Budget is interim in nature, and the comprehensive Budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be introduced only after the formation of the new government following the general elections.

Let's look at how political leaders are reacting to the Budget ahead of the finance minister's speech.
 

Pratap Deb


"The expectations from Odisha are very high. But since it is an Interim Budget, how much they will cater to the demands of the state is to be seen. In the last couple of years, we have been the top investment destination in the case of industry in the country. We expect a lot of funding in the port sector, industrial corridor sector, and in the power sector," Odisha Minister Pratap Deb said.

"There's always been a huge demand for the infrastructural development of railways... We still have six districts unconnected by railways. Odisha is a resource-rich state, and infrastructure development in connectivity is a necessity... We have virtually achieved food security in the agriculture sector. Central assistance will be required for the diversification of crops. These are the major sectors of our state which require central assistance," he added.

Rao Inderjit Singh


Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said that the "Budget will be progressive and for the development of the country."

Manickam Tagore


Speaking on the Interim Budget, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "Hope that Nirmala Sitharaman delivers on the promises which they admitted. Instead of diverting from the real issues, let them address unemployment, the farmers' pain, MSME sector's problems and the price rise. We hope that the Interim Budget addresses these important issues, instead of only helping the friends like Adani and other business houses on whose pillars the Modi government is running."


 

Vaiko
 

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko added, "They [BJP govt] will try to hoodwink the people of India."

K Suresh


Taking a potshot at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, Congress MP K Suresh said, "We are expecting this to be an election-oriented budget. BJP wants to win again and come back to power. That is why, there will be some gimmick in the budget. There will be eyewash schemes for common people...On one side they talk about common people and on the other side, they are increasing commercial gas cylinder's price and implementing anti-people policies."

P Santosh Kumar


Agreeing with other Opposition leaders,  Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Santosh Kumar said, "We will have to see if the govt will bring any pro-people policy."

"This govt is not doing anything for the general public. I am not expecting anything positive from the government. Since this is the election year, the government might announce some soaps," he added.


