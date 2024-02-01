Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Let's take a look at why and how the government keeps the Budget a secret.

When was the Budget leaked?

Union Finance Minister Sir R K Shanmukham Chetty delivered the first Budget (1947-1948) for independent India. Hugh Dalton, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, told a journalist ahead of the Budget that some tax adjustments had been proposed. The information was made available prior to the Budget speech in Parliament. This led to a huge controversy after which Dalton was forced to step down.





Years later, in 1950, a portion of the Union Budget was leaked during printing at Rashtrapati Bhawan. After the leak, the Budget printing was moved from Rashtrapati Bhawan to Minto Road.

How is the Budget kept a secret?

Between 1951 and 1980, the Budget was printed at a press on Minto Road. The North Block's basement then housed a government press. Prior to the Budget announcement, the finance ministry headquarters becomes heavily guarded and cannot be visited by any media till the presentation.





The Intelligence Bureau keeps an eye on those involved in the Budget-making process with the assistance of the Delhi Police. An intelligence unit led by the joint secretary also monitors the movements of officials participating in the process.