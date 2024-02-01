Sensex (    %)
                        
Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

The Centre has been successfully guarding the Union Budget every year till the finance minister presents it during the Budget session. Read on to find how they do it

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Interim Budget 2024: The Budget session has begun, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget in Parliament today. This is the Interim Budget before a new government is elected. Nirmala Sitharaman has stated that "no spectacular announcements" are coming up on February 1. However, everything she will announce remains a secret as the Budget is "strictly confidential."

Let's take a look at why and how the government keeps the Budget a secret.

When was the Budget leaked?


Union Finance Minister Sir R K Shanmukham Chetty delivered the first Budget (1947-1948) for independent India. Hugh Dalton, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, told a journalist ahead of the Budget that some tax adjustments had been proposed. The information was made available prior to the Budget speech in Parliament. This led to a huge controversy after which Dalton was forced to step down.
Years later, in 1950, a portion of the Union Budget was leaked during printing at Rashtrapati Bhawan. After the leak, the Budget printing was moved from Rashtrapati Bhawan to Minto Road.

How is the Budget kept a secret?


Between 1951 and 1980, the Budget was printed at a press on Minto Road. The North Block's basement then housed a government press. Prior to the Budget announcement, the finance ministry headquarters becomes heavily guarded and cannot be visited by any media till the presentation.

The Intelligence Bureau keeps an eye on those involved in the Budget-making process with the assistance of the Delhi Police. An intelligence unit led by the joint secretary also monitors the movements of officials participating in the process.


First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

