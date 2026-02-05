Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Max Healthcare Q3FY26 results: Overseas, OPD demand lift profit 26%

Max Healthcare Q3FY26 results: Overseas, OPD demand lift profit 26%

The hospital operator's consolidated net profit rose 26 per cent to 3.01 billion rupees ($33.36 million), compared with 2.39 billion rupees in the year-ago period

Max Healthcare, Max Hospital

Max Hospital (File Photo)

Reuters BENGALURU, Feb 5
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Max Healthcare Institute posted a jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, supported ‍by growth in ​international and outpatient consultations.

The hospital operator's consolidated net profit rose 26 per cent to 3.01 billion rupees ($33.36 million), compared with 2.39 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

Results included a one-time charge of 482 million rupees linked to changes in ​India's labour codes, implemented last November as part of government efforts to simplify regulations, boost worker protections and encourage investment.

Max Healthcare's revenue climbed 10.7 per cent to 20.68 billion rupees, from 18.68 billion rupees last year.

KEY CONTEXT

Max Healthcare's international patient revenue grew 14.4 per cent in the reported quarter, accounting for nearly 9 per cent of total sales.

 

Also Read

Airtel

Bharti Airtel Q3 result: Profit tanks 55% to ₹6,631 cr, Arpu rises to ₹259

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo

Power Finance Corp Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹8,212 cr

The Sensex, Nifty ended in red on Thursday after a 3-day rally.

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 3-day rally, slips 504 pts; Nifty at 25,643; metal shares dip

Tube Investments

Tube Investments of India shares tumble 11% post Q3 results

Uno Minda share price today

Uno Minda share price rises 3% on Q3 profit and capacity addition plan

Overseas patients typically pay a premium for treatment at Indian hospitals, while high-volume outpatient procedures contribute to margin gains.

Max Healthcare has been expanding capacity primarily by adding beds to existing facilities rather ‌than building new hospitals, limiting capital ​expenditure pressures.

India's central government revised medical procedure rates effective October 2025, raising prices for key treatments by 5 per cent -30 per cent . The company expects more than 2 billion rupees ‍in additional revenue by fiscal year 2027, with 85 per cent -90 per cent of that flowing through to EBITDA, Max Healthcare ‍said in ‌an interview ​with CNBC in November.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Suzlon

Suzlon Q3FY26 result: Net profit rises 15% to ₹445 cr, revenue at ₹4,228 cr

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties Q3 result: PAT rises 23% to ₹194 cr, income at ₹1,033 cr

Hexaware technologies

Hexaware Q4 net profit halves to ₹100 crore on New Labour Code provisions

Q3 result

JSW Cement Q3 profit at ₹130.6 cr, revenue up 13.15% at ₹1,621.2 cr

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Q3 results today: Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, IOCL, and LIC among 199 firms

Topics : Max Healthcare Q3 results Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingSmall Midcap StocksStocks to Buy TodaySBI Q3 Results PreviewIDBI Bank ShareSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today