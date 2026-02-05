Max Healthcare Q3FY26 results: Overseas, OPD demand lift profit 26%

India's Max Healthcare Institute posted a jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, supported ‍by growth in ​international and outpatient consultations.

The hospital operator's consolidated net profit rose 26 per cent to 3.01 billion rupees ($33.36 million), compared with 2.39 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

Results included a one-time charge of 482 million rupees linked to changes in ​India's labour codes, implemented last November as part of government efforts to simplify regulations, boost worker protections and encourage investment.

Max Healthcare's revenue climbed 10.7 per cent to 20.68 billion rupees, from 18.68 billion rupees last year.

KEY CONTEXT

Max Healthcare's international patient revenue grew 14.4 per cent in the reported quarter, accounting for nearly 9 per cent of total sales.

Overseas patients typically pay a premium for treatment at Indian hospitals, while high-volume outpatient procedures contribute to margin gains.

Max Healthcare has been expanding capacity primarily by adding beds to existing facilities rather ‌than building new hospitals, limiting capital ​expenditure pressures.

India's central government revised medical procedure rates effective October 2025, raising prices for key treatments by 5 per cent -30 per cent . The company expects more than 2 billion rupees ‍in additional revenue by fiscal year 2027, with 85 per cent -90 per cent of that flowing through to EBITDA, Max Healthcare ‍said in ‌an interview ​with CNBC in November.