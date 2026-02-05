Why Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic came to a standstill for nearly 30 hours

The Mumbai–Pune Expressway chaos, which left thousands of commuters stuck in traffic for nearly 30 hours without access to food, water or washrooms, has raised questions about preparedness and response on one of Maharashtra’s busiest roads.

While some commuters questioned toll collection, governance and the lack of timely intervention, others exited the route to spend the night in Lonavala. Industrialist Dr Sudhir Mehta chose to fly back to Pune by helicopter after waiting for eight hours in traffic.

Here is what led to the massive traffic jam on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway and the current situation.

What triggered the Mumbai–Pune Expressway traffic jam?

The expressway witnessed severe congestion after a chemical gas tanker overturned near the Adoshi tunnel in the Khandala ghat section on Tuesday evening. The accident occurred while the tanker was passing through the hilly stretch of the road.

After the tanker overturned, flammable gas started leaking from it, creating serious safety risks in the area. Due to the hazardous nature of the gas, authorities halted traffic and began precautionary measures.

The congestion continued into the early hours of Wednesday, severely disrupting movement on the expressway. Hundreds of vehicles were left stranded, with commuters unable to move for long hours.

Why was traffic clearance delayed?

Normal traffic flow could not be restored quickly because of the risks involved in handling the gas leak. According to Midday, officials said efforts to remove the tanker and restore traffic continued late into the night.

However, they stressed that public safety remained the top priority, as the leaking gas posed a major danger to commuters as well as emergency workers involved in the operation.

How did commuters react to the situation?

The prolonged wait led to strong reactions on social media. Several commuters expressed their frustration on X, questioning road management and accountability.

One post read, “Over 7 hours stuck in massive traffic on the Mumbai Pune Expressway. Tolls are collected efficiently. When will commuters get efficient roads?”

Another post said, “We speak of a trillion-dollar economy, but are we building trillion-dollar worthy infrastructure? Accountability matters. Who is addressing this?”

What is the current traffic situation on the expressway?

Traffic remained severely disrupted on Wednesday night, with queues of stationary vehicles stretching up to 20 km at one point. However, it was restored early on Thursday, 33 hours after the accident, according to PTI.

The damaged tanker was lifted in the early hours of Thursday, according to media reports. Officials from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation said the highly flammable propylene gas had been transferred from the overturned tanker to other tankers.