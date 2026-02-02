Higher ECMS outlay, ISM 2.0 signal renewed focus on electronics ecosystem

The Union Budget 2026–27’s announcement increasing the outlay for the less than a year-old Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, as well as the announcement of the next phase of the India Semiconductor Mission, signals increased focus on improving India’s standing in the global electronics and semiconductor supply chain ecosystem, industry executives and experts said.

What did the Budget announce for ECMS and ISM?

In her Budget speech on Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the outlay for ECMS, approved by the Union Cabinet in April 2025, will be increased from Rs 22,919 crore to Rs 40,000 crore. Sitharaman also announced that the government would soon launch the second phase of ISM. For the current fiscal year, Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to ISM 2.0.

Why is the ECMS expansion significant for supply chains?

The significant expansion of ECMS reaffirms the government’s long-term commitment to building resilient domestic supply chains and strengthening India’s position in global value chains, industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said.

“The additional Rs 40,000 crore outlay for the ECMS could catalyse substantial investments, enhance domestic value addition, generate high-quality employment, and solidify India’s emergence as a global leader in electronics manufacturing and innovation,” said Sujay Shetty, managing director of the electronics system design and manufacturing and semiconductor practice at PwC India.

What progress has ECMS made since launch?

Under the ECMS, launched in April 2025, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has approved 46 applications to date, with a cumulative investment of Rs 54,567 crore. These projects are estimated to generate Rs 3.67 trillion in production and are likely to create direct employment for nearly 51,000 people.

What components and products will these projects support?

These 46 projects, spread across 11 states, will produce electronics components such as printed circuit boards, capacitors, connectors, mobile phone and other device enclosures, lithium-ion cells, camera and display modules, optical transceivers, aluminium extrusions, anode materials and copper-clad laminates. All of these components are used in the manufacturing of products such as mobile phones, laptops, televisions, computer displays and servers.

How has industry responded to the ECMS outlay hike?

“We had expected around 50–55 applications for the ECMS scheme, but received 149 applications in total. The announcement to increase the outlay to Rs 40,000 crore will help in sustaining that momentum to add more companies under the scheme,” Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday in a post-Budget briefing.

What are the implementation challenges for ECMS?

For ECMS to deliver its intended impact, it will be important to ensure that the necessary infrastructure enablers are in place and that it is implemented in a timely and effective manner. This will be key to translating the policy intent into outcomes, said Sanjeev Agarwal, executive director and chief manufacturing officer of homegrown electronics and mobile phone maker Lava International.

Why is ISM 2.0 seen as a strategic shift?

The announcement of ISM 2.0 in the Budget itself is a very important signal for India’s semiconductor ambitions and marks a clear evolution from a fab-centric approach to a full value-chain strategy, covering equipment, materials, Indian intellectual property and supply-chain resilience, said Ashok Chandak, president of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association.

How does ISM 2.0 position India globally?

The announcement also recognises that India is no longer catching up in the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, said Shashwath TR, co-founder and chief executive officer of Mindgrove Technologies.

“By enabling industry-led R&D and talent depth, the ISM 2.0 unlocks scalable innovation, strengthens export competitiveness, and positions India to lead in high-growth semiconductor applications across AI, IoT and next-generation computing,” he said.

What other Budget measures support electronics manufacturing?

Apart from these two measures, the exemption of basic customs duty on select electrical appliances, including microwaves, is a timely measure that will improve cost efficiencies, encourage domestic value creation and boost market adoption, said Tadashi Chiba, managing director and chief executive officer at Panasonic India.