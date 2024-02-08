Sensex (    %)
                        
FM Sitharaman moves Finance Bill 2024 for consideration in Rajya Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday moved the Finance Bill 2024 for consideration in the Rajya Sabha.

The minister moved the appropriation vote on Account Bill 2024 as passed by Lok Sabha as part of the discussion on the interim budget (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

The Finance Bill 2024 will be considered for returning to the Lok Sabha which passed the bill on Wednesday.
The finance minister also moved a bill related to Jammu and Kashmir budget bill and appropriation Bill authorising the government to meet expenses for four months in the next financial year.
"I move that the bill to continue the existing rates of income tax for the financial year 2024-25 and to provide for certain relief to taxpayers and to make amendments in certain enactments as passed by Lok sabha be taken into consideration," Sitharaman said while introducing the Finance Bill 2024-25.

ALSO READ: MCD passes Rs 16,683 crore Budget for FY 2024-25 amid pandemonium
The minister moved the appropriation vote on Account Bill 2024 as passed by Lok Sabha as part of the discussion on the interim budget.
The Appropriation Bill 2024 , The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation 2 Bill, and the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill 2024 were also moved by the finance minister for joint discussion.

ALSO READ: India's Budget announcement on cervical cancer vaccine receives praise
 

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

