Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 11:00 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Funds devolved to states under 15th Finance Commission higher: FM

Funds devolved to states under 15th Finance Commission higher: FM

In addition to this, the Union finance minister stated that the Centre has created an additional dispensation under SASCI for the states affected by disaster of a severe nature as assessed by the Inte

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Sitharaman remarked that because of healthy macroeconomic environment, buoyancy and efficiency in the tax collections, the devolution has increased. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaisalmer
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Funds devolved to states under the 15th Finance Commission (2021-2024) is more than what was devolved under the 14th Finance Commission (2015-20), finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

In a pre-budget meeting with states, Sitharaman remarked that because of healthy macroeconomic environment, buoyancy and efficiency in the tax collections, the devolution has increased.

"The funds devolved to the states in the last 45 months (April 2021 to December 2024) under the 15th Finance Commission is more than what was devolved in 60 months under the 14th Finance Commission (2015-20)," an official statement quoting Sitharaman said.

The Union finance minister also referred to the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), which was first announced in the Union Budget 2020-21, and acknowledged that it has received a very good response from states.

 

States have been requesting the Central government to enhance the outlay under the scheme as it is leading to construction of crucial capital assets.

Also Read

Thirty-one years after it was launched, the relevance of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), and similar schemes that legislative assemblies, municipalities and panchayats initiated in its wake for their respective electe

Centre releases 15th Finance Commission grant for rural bodies in Karnataka

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

With a letter to CMs, Siddaramaiah reignites debate on tax devolution

modi, narendra modi, Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM

Centre denies Bihar's 'special category' status; no new designation allowed

economist and politician NK Singh

'Humbling moment': Economist NK Singh receives LSE Honorary Fellowship

PremiumNew districts are being announced more because of demands by influential groups than empirical studies, usually in the buildup to elections

Rise in districts: Is political demand overshadowing administrative need?

Sitharaman stated that the Centre has allocated an additional amount of approximately Rs 30,000 crore as 'Untied Funds' under the SASCI-2024-25.

This allocation may be used by state governments in any sector to further increase expenditure on creation of capital assets.

In addition to this, the Union finance minister stated that the Centre has created an additional dispensation under SASCI for the states affected by disaster of a severe nature as assessed by the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

This will aid the states in their efforts for reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure, like roads and bridges, water supply lines, electricity poles, and culverts etc.

Sitharaman said the states which suffered a natural disaster of severe nature (as assessed by IMCT) in FY25 may be eligible for up to 50 per cent of their allocation under Part-1 (Untied) of the SASCI scheme.

This amount will be in addition to the funds provided under the National Disaster Response and Mitigation Fund (NDRMF), Sitharaman added.

Many states in the pre-budget meeting with Sitharaman demanded an increase in disaster relief funding in the upcoming budget for 2025-26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Concerned that aggressive fiscal consolidation could hinder growth momentum while private capital expenditure remains sluggish, the government is expected to set the fiscal deficit target at 4.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for FY26 in th

Kerala seeks Rs 24,000 cr special package to tide over liquidity crunch

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Sitharaman to hold pre-Budget talks with state finance ministers on Friday

GST

Pre-Budget meet: MSME stakeholders seek tech upgrade, PLI benefits, GST cut

FM Nirmala Sitharaman | Photo: PTI

Finance minister Sitharaman to begin pre-Budget consultation from Friday

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh govt presents Rs 2.9 trn budget; see all major allocations

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman 15th Finance Commission Finance minister Budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon