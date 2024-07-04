'Humbling moment': Economist NK Singh receives LSE Honorary Fellowship

The Honorary Fellowship was awarded at a ceremony in central London by LSE President and Vice-Chancellor Larry Kramer.

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), on Wednesday, conferred a prestigious Honorary Fellowship on economist and politician NK Singh.

The Honorary Fellowship was awarded at a ceremony in central London by LSE President and Vice-Chancellor Larry Kramer. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The awarding of an Honorary Fellowship acknowledges and celebrates those who have made an exceptional contribution to LSE and its global community, going above and beyond reasonable expectations over a sustained period," LSE said in a statement.

With this, Singh, the former member of Rajya Sabha, joins the ranks of fellow Indians such as Nobel laureate Professor Amartya Sen and former president K R Narayanan.

“It is a humbling moment for me considering the stature of many of my predecessors. The LSE has been a centre of academic excellence since its inception in 1895. Its connection with India has been an intensive, inquisitive, and integral relationship,” said the president of the Institute of Economic Growth in his address.

In his acceptance speech, titled “The India Era”, the 83-year-old economist highlighted the evolution of India over a long period.

Commenting on the honour conferred on Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “NK Singh’s profound expertise in fiscal policy, coupled with his unwavering commitment to fiscal prudence, transparency, and cooperative federalism, epitomises his enduring legacy. Throughout his decades of public service, he has exemplified leadership in key positions, including the chairmanship of the 15th Finance Commission and the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Review Committee (FRBM).”

Singh is currently the co-convenor of the High-Level Expert Group for the reforms of Multilateral Development Banks formed by the G20 and the president of the Institute of Economic Growth. Prior to this, he was also chairman of the 15th Finance Commission and chaired the FRBM. He was a member of the Upper House of Parliament in India, the Rajya Sabha, from 2008 to 2014.