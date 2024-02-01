Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt targeting to help 30 mn women become 'Lakhpati Didis': FM Sitharaman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year launched the 'Lakhpati didi Yojana', which seeks to give training to women associated with self-help groups

Photo: PTI

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the government's plan to raise the target for helping women associated with self-help groups (SHG) become 'Lakhpati Didi' from the existing 20 million to 30 million.

"8,300,000 SHGs with 90 million women are transforming the rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance. Their success has assisted nearly 10 million women to become Lakhpati Didi already. They are an inspiration to others. Their achievements will be recognised by honouring them. Buoyed by the success, it has been decided to enhance the target for Lakhpati Didi from 20 million to 30 million," Sitharaman said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the "Lakhpati didi Yojana" last year, which seeks to give training to women associated with self-help groups so that they can earn a sustainable income of at least Rs 100,000 per annum. In December, PM Modi set a target for helping women who annually earn between Rs 100,000 and 20 million.


The finance minister further highlighted that the empowerment of women through entrepreneurship, ease of living and dignity had gained momentum in these 10 years.

Sitharaman also spoke about the other initiatives by the government in the last 10 years for the empowerment of women, including outlawing triple talaq, reservation of one-third of seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies, and ensuring that over 70 per cent of houses built under the PM Awas Yojana in rural areas are in the name of women.

These steps have enhanced the dignity of women, said Sitharaman.


Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Interim Budget Budget Union Budget Finance minister BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

