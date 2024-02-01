Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Budget 2024: What did FM Nirmala Sitharaman say on green mobility and EV

The Centre proposes mandatory blending of natural gas for transport, building a strong electric vehicle ecosystem and encouraging entrepreneurship among youth in the Interim budget 2024 speech

Sitharaman, Union Budget, Nirmala sitharaman

Photo: PTI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Interim Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget on Thursday in the Parliament. During her sixth Budget speech, the finance minister stated that the government will expand on green mobility by enhancing the electric vehicle ecosystem and providing more entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth. This would develop the EV sector and startup ecosystem, generate employment, and be a positive step towards climate action.

Unprecedented development to be seen in next 5 years


Sitharaman expressed that the upcoming five years would witness unprecedented development and a "golden moment", leading towards the goal of a developed India by 2047.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Electric Vehicle (EV) ecosystem expansion


The government, in the Interim Budget, stated its aim to expand the electric vehicle ecosystem.

"The government will expand the electric vehicle ecosystem to support charging infra, and e-buses for public transport networks will be encouraged," Sitharaman said.

Entrepreneurship opportunities and startups


FM Sitharaman highlighted that entrepreneurship opportunities for a large number of vendors were available in the supply and installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The finance minister stated, "Fund of Funds, Startup India, and Startup Credit Guarantee Schemes are assisting our youth."

She added that PM Mudra Yojana has sanctioned 430 million loans, amounting to Rs. 22.5 trillion, supporting the entrepreneurial aspirations of the youth.

Mandatory blending of natural gas for transport


Compressed biogas blending into compressed natural gas for transport and piped natural gas will be made mandatory for transport.

"Biomanufacturing and bio foundry schemes will be launched to provide environment-friendly alternatives for biodegradable production", she added.

For news and insights on the Budget 2024, you can follow the comprehensive coverage here.
 

Also Read

Budget 2024: Prez commends Centre on Ram temple, Article 370 abrogation

Budget 2024: Key highlights of last 5 Budgets under FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Chandrayaan-3 to tribal welfare: Highlights of Prez speech before Budget

Budget 2024: Prez addresses both houses, lists accomplishments of govt

Budget 2024: Here's what FM Nirmala Sitharaman said about income tax

Govt to add more medical colleges by utilising existing infra: Sitharaman

Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces three new railway economic corridors

FM Sitharaman's interim Budget extends tax benefits in IFSC till March 2025

Budget 2024: What did FM Nirmala Sitharaman say on domestic tourism

Topics : Union Budget Budget session Budget EV market Electric vehicles in India Electric Vehicles green power BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon