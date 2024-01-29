Impact of high interest and subsidies: Low education and health spending

The Narendra Modi government 2.0 allocated only a small portion of its expenditure to education and health. Spending on categories such as interest payments and major subsidies accounted for one-third of the total expenditure pie, while an additional 12 per cent was allocated to secure borders and maintain law and order.

Spending on health declined to below 2 per cent of the total expenditure during the past two financial years — 2022-23, or FY23 (Revised Estimates, or RE) and 2023-24, or FY24 (Budget Estimates, or BE) — compared to around 2.4 per cent in the first year of its second term