Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Monumental stride in positioning India as logistics powerhouse: Industry

"The Union Budget is a monumental stride towards positioning India as a global logistics powerhouse," Gregory Goba Ble, UPS Managing Director in India, said

Logistics

"The establishment of the Gaya node along the Amritsar-Kolkata route is anticipated to greatly improve the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor," said Gayomard Driver, Executive Director & Group Chief Financial Officer, Jeena and Company.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Budget for 2024-25 has taken a "monumental stride" towards positioning India as a global logistics powerhouse as it focuses on infrastructure development, leveraging technology and supporting MSMEs, logistic and shipping industry executives said on Tuesday.
"The Union Budget is a monumental stride towards positioning India as a global logistics powerhouse," Gregory Goba Ble, UPS Managing Director in India, said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"This budget has hit all the right notes - focusing on infrastructure development, leveraging technology and supporting MSMEs including traditional artisans through innovative measures such as e-commerce export hubs,"

He said the initiatives for infrastructure development, particularly the announcement of new economic corridors, along with strategic investments in roads and airports, are poised to streamline logistics operations, reduce costs and enhance connectivity across key regions, charting a clear path towards a more robust, efficient and globally competitive logistics landscape in India.
"The decision to set up more integrated industrial parks and e-commerce export hubs will facilitate manufacturing output, boost domestic consumption as well as enhance trade and logistics activity," said Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director of Dubai-based logistics operator DP World North Africa and India Subcontinent.
Lower corporate tax rate on foreign companies will help attract overseas companies and capital, he added.
"Allocating 3.4 per cent of GDP towards infrastructure, strengthening the Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0, and incentivising states to implement Business Reform Action Plans will create seamless trade corridors," said Kami Viswanathan, President for MEISA region at FedEx.

More From This Section

Budget LIVE: Major focus on jobs, infrastructure, new tax regime benefits, incentives for allies

Bihar, Andhra take centre stage: Coalition, poll maths come to the fore

Budget 2024: FM keeps infrastructure capex unchanged from interim Budget

TN govt says Union Budget has betrayed; AIADMK calls it 'a disappointment'

Right to livelihood: Job creation gets budget boost with incentives

"Enhancing access to credit and promoting business growth acts as a catalyst for MSMEs, enabling them to expand operations and thrive. This initiative will not only benefit MSMEs but also have a positive ripple effect on logistics partners like us, facilitating smoother operations and enhanced service delivery to meet growing business demands effectively," said Uday Sharma, Chief Commercial Officer of Allcargo Gati Ltd.
The establishment of e-commerce hubs in PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode increases the volume and shipments from MSME clusters and empowers traditional artisans to access global markets, Sharma said.
"India's rapidly expanding warehousing industry is set to attract significant foreign direct investment, promising substantial returns for investors and establishing the country as a highly profitable market," said Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One & Chairperson of ASSOCHAM National Council on Logistics & Warehousing.
"Enhanced rural critical infrastructure will enable us to boost our cold supply chain footprint, along with general warehousing and transportation network, further optimising our operations to provide more reliable, efficient services to our customers. Setting up of the e-commerce export hubs will also increase our global competitiveness and boost exports," said Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director of Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCIL).
"The establishment of the Gaya node along the Amritsar-Kolkata route is anticipated to greatly improve the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor," said Gayomard Driver, Executive Director & Group Chief Financial Officer, Jeena and Company.
"The budget's ownership, leasing, and flagging reforms are crucial for the Indian shipping industry. Simplifying registration and incentivising ship-flagging will boost our national fleet's competitiveness, increase India's share in the global shipping market, and create substantial employment opportunities," Seros MD & CEO spokesperson Ashish Agarwal said.
Given its direct linkage to the economy, proposals around enhanced outlays for road connectivity, rural development and infrastructure investments auger well for road logistics demand, said Srikumar Krishnamurthy, Senior Vice President & Company Group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian family offices change startup bets after funding peaked in 2021

Budget 2024 expected to boost infra, and logistics with increased capex

ULIP offers huge opportunity for states to enhance logistics sector: DPIIT

Cost, speed top priority for logistics sector: Last-mile trends report 2024

Indian road logistics industry revenues to grow at 3-6% in FY25: ICRA

Topics : logistics sector trade Supply chain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon