Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM Sitharaman set to make history, to present 7th consecutive Budget

Union Budget 2024 Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her 7th consecutive Budget and the first Budget of Modi govt 3.0. Catch all the Budget related updates here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh consecutive Budget today at 11 am. This is the first full financial Budget of the Modi government after being elected for a third term. Sitharaman presented her first Budget in 2019 and replaced the leather briefcase which was in use for decades to carry Budget documents with a traditional bahi-khata wrapped in a red cloth. However, this year's Budget will be in a paperless form, as done in the last three years.
While different sectors have different expectations from today's Budget, everyone waits with bated breath to see if the Modi government is going to provide the much-expected tax relief for the middle class. The market, on the other hand, hopes to stay on the fiscal glide path in order to lower the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26.
According to a Bloomberg report, the Modi government is expected to stick to its plan of curbing the fiscal deficit. It is also likely to cut taxes while simultaneously boosting welfare spending in order to keep his allies happy. The govt is also expected to cut deficit target slightly from 5.1 per cent of gross domestic product projected before the elections, according to economists in a Bloomberg survey.
7:20 AM
Budget 2024 updates: Key numbers to watch out in Modi govt 3.0 first full Budget
Fiscal Deficit: The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the current fiscal is 5.1 per cent as projected in the Interim Budget in February, against 5.8 per cent in the last fiscal year. The full Budget is expected to provide better-than-earlier projections as there has been tax buoyancy. The government has projected fiscal deficit at 4.5 per cent of the GDP in FY26.
Capital Expenditure: The government's planned capital expenditure for this fiscal year is budgeted at Rs 11.1 trillion, higher than Rs 9.5 trillion in the last fiscal year. The government has been pushing infrastructure creation and also incentivising states to step up capex.
Tax Revenue: The Interim Budget had pegged gross tax revenue at Rs 38.31 trillion for 2024-25, an 11.46 per cent growth over the last fiscal. This includes Rs 21.99 trillion estimated to come from direct taxes (personal income tax + corporate tax), and Rs 16.22 trillion from indirect taxes (customs + excise duty + GST).
7:01 AM
Budget 2024 updates: Will the Modi govt stick to its plan of curbing fiscal deficit? Find out here
7:01 AM
Budget 2024 updates: Here are what some of the expectations from today's Budget
6:56 AM
Budget 2024 updates: Finance Minister set to create history today, will present 7th consecutive Budget
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 6:52 AM IST