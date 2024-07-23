Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM Sitharaman set to make history, to present 7th consecutive Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh consecutive Budget today at 11 am. This is the first full financial Budget of the Modi government after being elected for a third term. Sitharaman presented her first Budget in 2019 and replaced the leather briefcase which was in use for decades to carry Budget documents with a traditional bahi-khata wrapped in a red cloth. However, this year's Budget will be in a paperless form, as done in the last three years.

While different sectors have different expectations from today's Budget, everyone waits with bated breath to see if the Modi government is going to provide the much-expected tax relief for the middle class. The market, on the other hand, hopes to stay on the fiscal glide path in order to lower the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Modi government is expected to stick to its plan of curbing the fiscal deficit. It is also likely to cut taxes while simultaneously boosting welfare spending in order to keep his allies happy. The govt is also expected to cut deficit target slightly from 5.1 per cent of gross domestic product projected before the elections, according to economists in a Bloomberg survey.