Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: New Income Tax Bill likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Feb 6 launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the grand old party's political model is based on a "mixture of lies, appeasement, nepotism."
Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sahba, PM Modi said it would be a "huge mistake" to expect the Congress upholding "sabka saath, sabka vikas (together with all, development for all)."
"It is beyond their thinking and it also doesn't suit their roadmap because the whole party is dedicated only to one family," PM Modi said.
Highlighting the success of his government’s development model, the prime minister said, "The people of the nation have tested, understood and supported our model of development. Our model of development is 'nation first'."Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. The key highlight of the Budget was the revision in the income tax slab under the new regime
11:47 AM
'Modi, Modi' chants fill Lok Sabha
BJP members chanted 'Modi, Modi' slogans in the Lok Sabha as the proceedings began on Monday. The sloganeering by the treasury benches continued for a brief while before Speaker Om Birla called for the Question Hour.
11:33 AM
Is govt taking any measures to prevent large-scale auctioning of gold?: DMK MP Kanimozhi
DMK MP Kanimozhi questions if it is taking any measures to prevent large-scale auctioning of gold, noting recent instances of this by NBFCs. Pankaj Chaudhary, MoS for Finance, stated that that in September 2024, the RBI instructed all organisations to keep an eye on their gold loan portfolios.
11:27 AM
Parliament update: Question Hour commences in Lok Sabha
11:20 AM
Parliament resumes proceedings
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have resumed proceedings today at 11 am.
11:00 AM
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Proceedings to begin shortly
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table the New Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha today. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the New Income Tax Bill on Friday.
First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 11:10 AM IST