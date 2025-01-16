Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Steel ministry seeks $1.7 bn from budget to help mills cut emissions

Steel ministry seeks $1.7 bn from budget to help mills cut emissions

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the federal budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year on February 1

The finance ministry has rejected a proposal by the steel ministry to establish a central organisation for the bulk procurement of green steel. It cited that most steel procured for government projects is purchased indirectly through contractors rath

The steel ministry did not respond to an email seeking comment. | Representational

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's steel ministry has asked for Rs 150 billion ($1.74 billion) from the budget to offer mills incentives to produce low-carbon steel, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. 
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the federal budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year on Feb. 1. India, the world's biggest steel producer after China, has been working on a green steel policy aimed at decarbonising production of the alloy, part of a wider push towards cutting greenhouse gas emissions under a 2070 net-zero target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 
The steel ministry plans to offer incentives to reduce emissions, boost research and development and increase raw material efficiency, as well as encourage banks to offer lower interest rates on renewable energy loans, said the sources, who wished to remain anonymous as deliberations are not public. 
 
The steel ministry did not respond to an email seeking comment. Once funds are allocated to the ministry, a proposal for the incentives to be offered to steel mills would be sent for cabinet approval, the sources said. 
The government last month defined steel produced with carbon dioxide emissions of less than 2.2 metric tons per ton of finished steel as 'green'. 
The incentives would remain in place until 2030, the sources said. India is also considering the use of green steel in government projects. 
Steel producers in India, the world's fastest-growing major economy, generate 2.55 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide per ton of crude steel produced, 38 per cent higher than the global average of 1.85 tons, according to Global Energy Monitor.

More From This Section

TAX

US-India Tax Forum proposes simplifying TDS, customs tariff structure

Defence

Union Budget 2025: Unchanged defence allocation, focus on reforms likely

capex

Govt should aim Rs 11 trn capex, give relief to taxpayers in Budget: ICRA

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Income tax rate on affordable housing projects be lower at 15%: CREDAI

export import trade

Budget may levy higher import duties to stem rupee slide: EY's Srivastava

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman steel ministry Carbon tax CO2 emissions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 Expectations LiveLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon