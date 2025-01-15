Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2025: USISPF proposes simplifying TDS, customs tariff structure

Budget 2025: USISPF proposes simplifying TDS, customs tariff structure

On indirect taxation, the Forum has advocated for a simplified customs tariff structure with three rates-0 per cent, 5 per cent, and 10 per cent-to attract investments

TAX

To address the digital economy, it has proposed refund mechanisms for the Equalisation Levy and simplified tax return forms for foreign digital service providers. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Monika Yadav
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the presentation of the FY26 Budget, the US-India Tax Forum, a key body under the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), has recommended streamlining the Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) structure to two or three rates. It has also called for aligning tax rates for foreign bank branches with domestic banks and introducing a 10 per cent concessional tax rate on dividends for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).
 
To establish GIFT City as a global financial hub, the Forum has proposed tax exemptions on dividends and financial transactions. For manufacturing and renewable energy, it has recommended extending concessional tax rates for greenfield manufacturing beyond March 2024 and offering a 15 per cent tax rate for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) firms. In healthcare, it has suggested reducing tariffs on life-saving drugs and continuing exemptions for medicines under Patient Assistance Programs.
 
 
On indirect taxation, the Forum has advocated for a simplified customs tariff structure with three rates—0 per cent, 5 per cent, and 10 per cent—to attract investments, particularly in electronics manufacturing. To address the digital economy, it has proposed refund mechanisms for the Equalisation Levy and simplified tax return forms for foreign digital service providers.
 
Tarun Bajaj, chairperson of the US-India Tax Forum and former revenue secretary, said that reforms such as simplifying TDS and addressing transfer pricing complexities would enhance transparency and reduce litigation, making India a more attractive investment destination. He also emphasised the need for flexibility in tax assessments, such as allowing multiple virtual or physical hearings for businesses with complex structures.
 
“As global headwinds persist, it is imperative for India to prioritise reforms that foster investor confidence, simplify the tax regime, and provide targeted incentives for sectors with transformative potential. Recommendations like rationalising TDS structures, extending concessional tax rates for greenfield manufacturing, and supporting GIFT City as a global financial hub address systemic challenges while opening avenues for sustainable growth,” Bajaj said.
 
“Addressing transfer pricing complexities through the expansion of Safe Harbour provisions and a more efficient Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) process would significantly reduce litigation and create a predictable, transparent environment for global businesses. By tackling these systemic issues, India can reinforce its position as a preferred investment destination,” he added.

More From This Section

capex

Govt should aim Rs 11 trn capex, give relief to taxpayers in Budget: ICRA

Budget

Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Medtech industry calls for standard GST rate

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Income tax rate on affordable housing projects be lower at 15%: CREDAI

export import trade

Budget may levy higher import duties to stem rupee slide: EY's Srivastava

Medical device, Medical instrument

Medtech sector seeks standard GST rate, export incentives in Budget

Topics : TDS Budget 2025 Union Budget tax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon