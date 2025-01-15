Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Income tax rate on affordable housing projects be lower at 15%: CREDAI

Income tax rate on affordable housing projects be lower at 15%: CREDAI

CREDAI has expressed serious concern over falling share of affordable housing segment in total fresh supply in the past few years

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

The industry body believes that this measure would incentivise developers to increase their focus on affordable housing developments | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realtors' apex body CREDAI has suggested that the government in the upcoming Budget should fix income tax on affordable housing projects at only 15 per cent, saying this would help enhance supply of low-cost homes that have maximum demand.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), which represents more than 13,000 developers, has made many suggestions for the upcoming Union Budget to address critical challenges faced by the sector.

The recommendations include revision of definition of affordable housing, tax sops to real estate companies to build affordable homes and enhancing deduction limit of principal and interest paid by individuals on home loans.

 

CREDAI has expressed serious concern over falling share of affordable housing segment in total fresh supply in the past few years. With reduction in supply, the share of affordable homes in the overall sales have also come down.

It has stressed on the need to arrest this declining trend on a priority basis.

Also Read

Budget

Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Medtech industry calls for standard GST rate

export import trade

Budget may levy higher import duties to stem rupee slide: EY's Srivastava

Medical device, Medical instrument

Medtech sector seeks standard GST rate, export incentives in Budget

insurance irdai

Insurance industry seeks tax incentives, Insurance Act amendment in Budget

Exports, Export

Commerce ministry may seek 5-year extension of interest equalisation scheme

"To boost the supply of affordable housing, CREDAI recommends extending the lower 15 per cent income tax rate, currently available to manufacturing companies, to affordable housing projects," the association said.

The industry body believes that this measure would incentivise developers to increase their focus on affordable housing developments.

With prices in the real estate sector increasing by over 50 per cent since the affordable housing definition was introduced in 2017, CREDAI has urged the government to revise the existing cap of Rs 45 lakh.

CREDAI National President Boman Irani said, "With its immense contribution to GDP, employment generation, and infrastructure, the Indian real estate sector has always been at the forefront of nation-building. Currently influencing approximately 53 per cent (directly and indirectly) of India's GDP and employing over 8 crore individuals, this sector holds the key to addressing the housing needs of 40 crore Indians who lack adequate homes."  With a vision to provide 7 crore homes in the next 7 years and generate 2 crore new jobs, Irani said the CREDAI's recommendations for Budget 2025 aim to address long-standing challenges and unlock the sector's true potential.

"We are confident these measures will catalyse growth, empower homebuyers, and support India's economic ambitions," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

FinMin meet: MFI representatives seek lowering of asset qualification norms

Nirmala Sitharaman, Sitharaman

Centre to simplify decades-old income tax filing rules in upcoming Budget

Goldman Sachs

Budget FY26: Goldman Sachs highlights focus on fiscal deficit, growth

Budget

CII suggests 10-point agenda on ease of biz reforms ahead of Budget

Budget

Govt cuts Census budget allocation by half, RGI to seek additional funds

Topics : Budget 2025 Affordable housing Affordable housing projects Tax rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon