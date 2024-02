Budget 2024 LIVE updates: FM sticks to prudence, puts focus on capex

In the much-anticipated Interim Budget announced on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the fiscal deficit in 2023-24 is expected to be 5.8 per cent, lower than the earlier estimates of 5.9 per cent. For 2024-25, it has been estimated at 5.1 per cent."We continue on the path of fiscal consolidation to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent in 2025-26," Sitharaman stated. In her Budget speech, Sitharaman said that the central government will borrow Rs 14.13 trillion in the year starting April 1 as compared to Rs 15.43 trillion in the current year. The net borrowings have been pegged at Rs 11.75 trillion for the next financial year.