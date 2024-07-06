Business Standard
Union Budget 2024: Push for Lakhpati Didi 2.0 to boost women empowerment

The Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25 is scheduled to be presented in the Lok Sabha on July 23

The Parliament's Budget Session is set to take place from July 22 to August 12.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Union Budget 2024, reports suggest that Lakhpati Didi 2.0 could significantly enhance economic empowerment for rural women.

During the Interim Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the "Lakhpati Didi" initiative. This scheme is designed to empower 30 million women, up from the earlier goal of 20 million. Emphasising the significant influence of self-help groups (SHGs), which includes 8.3 million members and 90 million women.
The Finance Minister emphasised the importance of concentrating on four "major castes". “They are, "garib" (poor), "mahilayen" (women), "yuva" (youth) and "annadata" (farmers). Their needs, their aspirations, and their welfare are our highest priority,” she had said.

She mentioned that the enhancement of Anganwadi centres will be expedited under the "Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0" scheme to improve nutrition delivery and early childhood care and development.

Union Budget 2024: 'Lakhpati Didi 2.0'


There is growing expectation for Lakhpati Didi 2.0 in the 2024 Budget, with hopes focused on achieving significant impacts that extend beyond just generating income, according to a report by Mint.

The report quoted Ridhima Kansal, director of Rosemoore, said that boosting funding for digital literacy programmes to enable rural women to seize e-commerce opportunities is important.

Ridhima Kansal also envisioned better access to credit and microfinance, suggesting these efforts be integrated with programmes such as the National Rural Livelihood Mission to ensure holistic economic involvement.

The report quoted Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, as saying that the revised strategy has the potential to greatly improve women's livelihood initiatives. This can be achieved by promoting cooperatives led by women, strengthening their market presence, and offering social security benefits for sustained financial stability, the report quoted her as saying.

Pooja Choudhary, founder of Lavanya The Label, said that the "Lakhpati Didi" in Budget 2024 can be a driving force for the financial inclusion of rural women and an exemplary model for gender-inclusive economic initiatives worldwide.

Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget on July 23


The Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25 is scheduled to be presented in the Lok Sabha on July 23. The Parliament's Budget Session is set to take place from July 22 to August 12.

Announcing the date on X (formerly Twitter), Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, "Hon’ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from July 22, 2024 to August 12, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business). Union Budget, 2024-25 will be presented in Lok Sabha on July 23, 2024."

