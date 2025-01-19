Business Standard

Sunday, January 19, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Union Budget 2025-26: Here are the key challenges in the telecom sector

Union Budget 2025-26: Here are the key challenges in the telecom sector

Digital ecosystem growth is facing the increasing risk of cyberattacks on consumers and enterprises alike

Telecom

The country needs to have a robust policy and investments in cybersecurity measures to protect the customers (File Photo)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Key challenges
 
Sector burdened by high debt levels due to high spectrum costs, and low revenue realization due to relatively lower average revenue per user (Arpu), limiting the operators’ ability to invest in next-gen network infrastructure. Despite significant progress on infrastructure development, the gaps persist, particularly in rural areas. Digital ecosystem growth is facing the increasing risk of cyberattacks on consumers and enterprises alike. The country needs to have a robust policy and investments in cybersecurity measures to protect the customers.
 
Industry Ask
  • Rationalisation of taxes, i.e. the Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF), SUC, levy and reduction of license fees to reduce the burden on the service providers; release capital for infrastructure investments.
  • Continuing the support for make-in-India to local companies, and providing an equal footing for global companies investing in the country.
  • Expediting the central policy on SatCom.
 
chart
 
 
chart
 

More From This Section

Piyush Arora, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India

Long-term perspective on tax structure to aid product development: Skoda

capex

Budget 2025 needs to focus on capex, infra spending: RBI MPC member

renewable energy

Green transition: Expectations and recommendations for Budget 2025

Union Budget, Budget 2024, Budget tablet, Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget session 2025 to be held from Jan 31 to Apr 4: Check key dates here

Public sector banks (PSBs) have proposed the Finance Ministry their plan to raise Rs 54,800 crore through Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) and Tier-2 bonds in the current financial year (FY25), 37 per cent more than the Rs 39,880 crore raised in FY24, accord

Budget 2025-26: Banks expect steps for deposit mobilisation, tax breaks

Topics : Union Budget telecom market telecom sector in India Indian telecom sector telecom sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 RPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon