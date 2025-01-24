Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Halwa ceremony to be held today in North Block
BS Web Team New Delhi
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the 2025-26 Budget on February 1. In the lead-up to the presentation, multiple sectors have voiced their concerns and expectations.
The finance minister is scheduled to present the Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, 2025. The traditional Halwa ceremony, which signifies the completion of the Budget preparation for the 2025-26 financial year, will take place in North Block today (February 24) evening.
10:23 AM
Industry calls for better connectivity, electric mobility growth: Chartered Speed
Sanyam Gandhi, whole-time director at Chartered Speed, said, "We are confident that the government’s continued investment in developing the road network, especially through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri e-Bus Sewa Scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), will significantly increase intra-city and inter-city connectivity, ensuring better access to both urban and rural areas while playing a crucial role in strengthening public transportation and infrastructure."
"We also anticipate that the government will accelerate the adoption of electric mobility through policies aimed at promoting electric vehicles, such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme and the PM E-DRIVE initiative, which focus on incentivising electric buses, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers, as well as expanding charging infrastructure. Focusing on public infrastructure for electric buses could be an important step in supporting the growth of electric fleet operators and facilitating the expansion of long-range services."
