Union Budget 2025 LIVE updates: Capital goods sector eyes govt spending
BS Web Team New Delhi
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the 2025-26 Budget on February 1. Ahead of the Budget presentation, various sectors have raised their concerns and expectations.
India's steel ministry has asked for $1.74 billion from the budget to offer mills incentives to produce low-carbon steel, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the federal budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year on Feb 1. India, the world's biggest steel producer after China, has been working on a green steel policy aimed at decarbonising production of the alloy, part of a wider push towards cutting greenhouse gas emissions under a 2070 net-zero target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The steel ministry plans to offer incentives to reduce emissions, boost research and development and increase raw material efficiency, as well as encourage banks to offer lower interest rates on renewable energy loans.Ahead of the Union Budget, the commerce department is talking to the finance ministry on continuing two major export-boosting schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) for export-oriented units and special economic zones (SEZs), and the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES). Both expired on December 31.
In the case of Rodtep for SEZs, export-oriented units (EoUs), and Advance Authorisation (AA), the scheme has been extended till January 29 after an intervention from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) last week. On the other hand, the IES has not been renewed although the commerce department is seeking a slightly modified version of the scheme to cover at least micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
12:14 PM
Targeted incentives for corporate entities can boost country’s economic resilience: MD, Lockton India
“The Union Budget 2025 offers a significant opportunity to accelerate the adoption of health insurance and enhance financial security across India. By introducing additional sops and tax incentives for individuals and corporate entities, the budget can boost health insurance penetration, aligning with the national vision of achieving universal insurance coverage by 2047. This would ensure greater financial protection for all. Targeted incentives for corporate entities to provide enhanced employee benefits, such as comprehensive health insurance plans, can further strengthen the country’s economic resilience," Mukul Bhatia, managing director and head of corporate solutions, Lockton India, said.
11:57 AM
When is the Union Budget 2025 Speech?
The finance minister is expected to give her Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, 2025.
First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 12:06 PM IST