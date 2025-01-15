Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Medtech industry calls for standard GST rate
BS Web Team New Delhi
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the 2025-26 Budget on February 1. Ahead of the Budget presentation, various sectors have raised their concerns and expectations.
The medical devices manufacturing sector has outlined a comprehensive wishlist for the upcoming Budget. Key demands include the standardisation of GST rates, increased export incentives, and monitoring of minimum retail prices for imported devices.
Himanshu Baid, Managing Director of Poly Medicure, emphasised that the government could consider setting a uniform 12 per cent GST rate for all medical devices. This would streamline the tax system, providing greater consistency and ease of business operations.
Additionally, the industry has called on the Centre to raise export incentives under the Commerce Ministry’s RoDTEP scheme from the current range of 0.6-0.9 per cent to 2-2.5 per cent.
11:15 AM
Insurance sector seeks Act amendments, tax exemptions, FDI boost in Budget
The insurance sector is expecting changes to the Insurance Act, along with additional tax exemptions for protection and health insurance products, and adjustments to the new tax regime in this year’s Union Budget. These measures are expected to enhance affordability and boost sector growth and penetration. The industry also seeks capital infusion for state-owned general insurers to strengthen their solvency.
Industry insiders suggest that amendments to the Insurance Act will introduce significant reforms, including opening the agency channel for insurers and revising capital requirements. Additionally, there is hope for an increase in the foreign direct investment (FDI) cap from 74 per cent to 100 per cent.
First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 11:20 AM IST