Economic Survey highlights and Budget 2019 expectations in just 6 minutes

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2019 LIVE updates: Tax sops for citizens? Here's what you must know
Interim Budget 2019: Will FM Piyush Goyal surprise the nation tomorrow?
Budget 2019: Opposition shouldn't shed crocodile tears, says Arun Jaitley
Budget session LIVE: Rafale jets will strengthen our Air force, says Kovind
Economic survey to revenue receipts: FAQs about Union Budget 2019 answered
-
India needs to almost double its annual spending on infrastructure at $200 billion and the real challenge lies in harnessing private investment, said the Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled in Parliament on Thursday.
To achieve the target of $10 trillion economy size by 2032, a robust and resilient infrastructure system is required, supported by adequate private investments
To know more about the highlights of the Economic Survey and expectations from the Budget 2019, listen to this podcast
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU