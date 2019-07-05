JUST IN
Economic Survey highlights and Budget 2019 expectations in just 6 minutes

All eyes will be on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today who will present the Budget 2019 in the Parliament

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Economic Survey 2018-19 which was tabled in Parliament, during the ongoing budget session in New Delhi
India needs to almost double its annual spending on infrastructure at $200 billion and the real challenge lies in harnessing private investment, said the Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

To achieve the target of $10 trillion economy size by 2032, a robust and resilient infrastructure system is required, supported by adequate private investments

To know more about the highlights of the Economic Survey and expectations from the Budget 2019, listen to this podcast
First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 09:10 IST

