Gave binding offer to sell 25% of my shares to mother, says Samir Modi

One member of each branch will have a permanent position in all the companies till they have been sold. My father wanted equality and fairness among the four of us, Samir said

K K Modi Group
Premium

Samir Modi

Surajeet Das Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 12:07 AM IST

K K Modi Group Chairperson Bina Modi is locked in a battle with sons, Samir and Lalit, over control of four key firms — Godfrey Phillips India (GPI), Indofil, Modicare, and Colorbar.The battle escalated last week with Samir filing a first information report (FIR), blaming his mother and the board for orchestrating an assault on him and not allowing entry into an audit committee meeting, to which he was invited. GPI retorted, saying he was not a member of the audit committee but tried to enter forcefully. GPI Executive Director SAMIR MODI, in an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta in
First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 12:07 AM IST

