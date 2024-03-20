India has a lot more trust in technology than others: KPMG's Brenda Walker

Brenda Walker, global government sector leader, KPMG International, in an online (Zoom interview) interaction with Ruchika Chitravanshi, speaks of increased engagement with the government on digitisation, decarbonisation, skilling, and cryptocurrencies. Edited excerpts:

How has your engagement with the Indian government increased over the past few years?

The tenacity and speed at which the government has set out goals to be the third-largest economy in the world is causing a lot of positive traction for it and firms like ours -- to bring services that in the past we weren’t asked for. We’re making a lot of investment in our technology, digital play,