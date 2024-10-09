India is the second largest market for us after the US: Deborah Quazzo

Deborah Quazzo, managing director of US-based tech investor GSV Ventures, explains to Aryaman Gupta in an interview in New Delhi on the firm’s big-ticket investments in Physics Wallah, and why it has shied away from ploughing funds into the beleaguered edtech firm Byju’s. Edited excerpts:

Do you continue to remain bullish on India?

Absolutely. Education sector is not a silver bullet. It is something that requires patience, (companies must be) focused on products and the customers. It is a massive portion of the GDP. India has a rising population – which is in contrast to countries like