India is the second largest market for us after the US: Deborah Quazzo

Deborah talks about the firm's high-yielding investment in Physics Wallah, the decision to not invest in beleaguered edtech firm Byju's, and investment strategy in India

Deborah Quazzo
Deborah Quazzo, Managing Director, GSV Ventures

Aryaman Gupta
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

Deborah Quazzo, managing director of US-based tech investor GSV Ventures, explains to Aryaman Gupta in an interview in New Delhi on the firm’s big-ticket investments in Physics Wallah, and why it has shied away from ploughing funds into the beleaguered edtech firm Byju’s. Edited excerpts:

Do you continue to remain bullish on India?

Absolutely. Education sector is not a silver bullet. It is something that requires patience, (companies must be) focused on products and the customers. It is a massive portion of the GDP. India has a rising population – which is in contrast to countries like
