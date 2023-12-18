India plays an important role in our R&D work: FICO CPTO Bill Waid

Fair Isaac, the US-based data and analytics company better known as FICO, provides its technology to some of the largest global companies to drive digital transformation. A significant portion of this development work, and research and development (R&D) is carried out in India, in Bengaluru, according to Bill Waid, chief product and technology officer at FICO. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Waid discusses the pivotal role India will play in FICO’s technological advancements and the company's plans to expand its operations, including enlarging its R&D team in the country. Edited excerpts follow:

What are the technology bets that FICO