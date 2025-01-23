'India's gain lies in Donald Trump's peace deals in Gaza, Ukraine'

VANDANA HARI, a Singapore-based energy expert and founder of Vanda Insights, has over two decades of experience in global energy affairs and geopolitics. Hari, who has extensively researched and written on Asian oil markets during her tenure at S&P Global Platts, spoke to S Dinakar in an email interview. She explained why the US is not facing an energy “emergency” in the traditional sense. Edited excerpts:

Donald Trump has declared an energy emergency in the US for the first time. What does it mean?

There is no “emergency” in the US energy sector in the conventional sense. The order aims