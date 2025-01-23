Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 12:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / 'India's gain lies in Donald Trump's peace deals in Gaza, Ukraine'

'India's gain lies in Donald Trump's peace deals in Gaza, Ukraine'

The expansion in US LNG capacity could lead to a global oversupply by the decade's end, potentially lowering prices

VANDANA HARI
Premium

VANDANA HARI, a Singapore-based energy expert and founder of Vanda Insights

S Dinakar
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 12:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

VANDANA HARI, a Singapore-based energy expert and founder of Vanda Insights, has over two decades of experience in global energy affairs and geopolitics. Hari, who has extensively researched and written on Asian oil markets during her tenure at S&P Global Platts, spoke to S Dinakar in an email interview. She explained why the US is not facing an energy “emergency” in the traditional sense. Edited excerpts:
 
Donald Trump has declared an energy emergency in the US for the first time. What does it mean? 
There is no “emergency” in the US energy sector in the conventional sense. The order aims
Topics : Donald Trump energy sector natural gas crude oil supply

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon