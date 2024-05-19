No immediate requirement to become a universal bank: Suryoday SFB MD & CEO

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) will become eligible for conversion to a universal bank if its gross and net NPA remains less than 3 per cent and 1 per cent in FY25. Baskar Babu Ramachandran, MD & CEO of Suryoday SFB, told Manojit Saha, in an interview in Mumbai that it will take at least two years before it considers becoming a universal bank. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the Reserve Bank of India’s recent norms on voluntary conversion to universal banks?

It gives a road map, the clarity in terms of what is required for SFB to convert to a