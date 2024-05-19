Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

No immediate requirement to become a universal bank: Suryoday SFB MD & CEO

Ramachandran says it is at least two years before the lender considers becoming a universal bank

Baskar Babu Ramachandran, MD & CEO of Suryoday SFB
Premium

Baskar Babu Ramachandran, MD & CEO of Suryoday SFB

Manojit Saha Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) will become eligible for conversion to a universal bank if its gross and net NPA remains less than 3 per cent and 1 per cent in FY25. Baskar Babu Ramachandran, MD & CEO of Suryoday SFB, told Manojit Saha, in an interview in Mumbai that it will take at least two years before it considers becoming a universal bank. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the Reserve Bank of India’s recent norms on voluntary conversion to universal banks?
It gives a road map, the clarity in terms of what is required for SFB to convert to a
Topics : Suryoday Small Finance Bank Banking sector small finance banking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon