Expect steady growth of 15-20% in coming yrs: Tata Realty & Infra MD & CEO

Tata Realty and Infrastructure, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, is targeting 15-20 per cent revenue growth with 26 million square feet (msf) of residential and commercial real estate developments in the near future. Amid its expansion plans, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer SANJAY DUTT tells Prachi Pisal that the company is banking on prime locations, robust infrastructure, and the Tata brand’s reputation. Edited excerpts:

What does your overall portfolio look like?

Our portfolio is strategically diversified across three key verticals: residential, commercial real estate, and infrastructure.

In the residential segment, we have successfully delivered over 30 msf