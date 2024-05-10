No need to panic on draft infra guidelines: PNB MD & CEO Atul Kumar Goel

The draft guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on infrastructure financing will not pose any challenge to the banks, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Atul Kumar Goel of the state-owned lender. In a virtual interview with Harsh Kumar, Goel discussed the latest quarterly results and expansion plans of the bank. Edited excerpts:

Q: What are your views on RBI's infrastructure financing draft guidelines? Do you see them as a challenge for the bank's business?

As far as the impact on the business is concerned, I do not see any challenge. It is a draft guideline and we should wait for the final version. RBI issued these guidelines as consultative advice from all stakeholders, including banks and promoters. From the regulator's point of view, it aims to address risk perception and bring discipline to project financing, ensuring timely project completion. There is also an increased requirement for provisions. This will be discussed in the IBA (Indian Banking Association) with the consensus of all bankers. It's a debatable topic, and we will submit our comments to the regulator (RBI) by the deadline of June 15. So, I think there should not be any panic.

Q: What is your growth outlook for PNB for the financial year 2024-25?

Our guidance for the next financial year, FY24-25, is an actual growth of 11.2 per cent for PNB. We aim to achieve this by focusing on RAM - retail, agriculture, and MSME. Currently, RAM accounts for around 55 per cent of our total book, which we aim to increase to 60 per cent in 2-3 years. For FY24-25, our target is 57 per cent RAM and 43 per cent corporate financing.

Q: How is PNB working on digital infrastructure?

Over the past year, the bank has focused on digital transformation and HR transformation, engaging top consultants in the industry. This has strengthened our systems for cybersecurity. We are also expanding physically and plan to open 150 new branches this year.

Q: What is your outlook on PNB's CASA (Current Account Saving Account) for this financial year?

My CASA stands at around 41 per cent. Although it's challenging to increase this percentage due to the wide gap in interest rates between fixed deposits and savings deposits, we aim to increase it to 41.4 to 42 per cent. Last year, we opened more than 1 lakh saving accounts and more than 2.48 lakh current accounts, focusing on improving customer service because CASA is a product of good customer service. I am confident that CASA will increase.