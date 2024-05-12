Have restrained ourselves from taking SFB route: CreditAccess Grameen MD

CreditAccess Grameen is the largest microfinance institution (MFI) in the country with a loan book of around Rs 25,000 crore. Udaya Kumar Hebbar, managing director (MD), in a telephonic interview, tells Manojit Saha that it is diversifying its loan portfolio by increasing the share of non-micro loans and the liability book by raising funds internationally. Edited excerpts:

There was an increase in gross non-performing assets (gross NPAs) sequentially that went up to 1.18 per cent in January-March from 0.97 per cent in the previous quarter. What was the reason?

It is not too big an increase. The increase is about