We should be allowed to charge for UPI: Worldline India's Ramesh Narasimhan

In this section

Our financial dependence on broking is now far lower: ICICI Securities CEO

Real estate growth depends on job security of people: Gera Developments MD

Assets should ideally be churned within five yrs: Arcil's Pallav Mohapatra

PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date to link these two cards extended to June 30

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step guide to link two cards before deadline

Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

Ramesh Narasimhan, CEO, Worldline India speaks on what the payments aggregator licence means to the company, in an interaction with Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts:Why are so many companies rushing to a

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com