Wind energy at its peak, with 8 more years of growth: Suzlon Group CEO

After a financial turnaround and achieving a debt-free status, Suzlon Energy is focused on driving financial growth. J P CHALASANI, group chief executive officer of Suzlon, speaks with Jaden Mathew Paul about the prospects of the Indian wind energy sector, opportunities in defence and railways, and Suzlon’s strategies to maintain its leadership. Edited excerpts:

Suzlon holds market leadership in India. What strategies are in place to strengthen the company’s market position?

The commercial and industrial (C&I) segment is set to be a major growth area. According to an ICRA report, India will require about 78 gigawatt (Gw) of wind and solar