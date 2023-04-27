close

ACC net profit declines 41% to Rs 236 cr in January-March quarter

The company had posted a profit of Rs 396.33 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, said ACC, now a part of Adani Cement, in a BSE filing

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 40.53 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 235.66 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 396.33 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, said ACC, now a part of Adani Cement, in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue from operations during the quarter under review was at Rs 4,790.91 crore, up 8.23 per cent, as against Rs 4,426.54 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

ACC's total expenses were at Rs 4,514.38 crore, up 14.10 per cent.

Shares of ACC Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 1,747.10 on the BSE, up 0.51 per cent from the previous close.

