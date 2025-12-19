Adani Airports plans ₹1 trn investment across airports, infra facilities

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) plans to pump around Rs 1 trillion across its airports and adjoining areas over the next five years as the company eyes development of airports and infrastructure facilities such as hotels, entertainment and convention centres, real estate and others.

AAHL is planning a demerger or an initial public offering (IPO) anywhere between 2027 and 2030, Jeet Adani, director, AAHL, told reporters ahead of the Navi Mumbai International Airport’s commercial launch on December 25.

Adani said the evaluation of an IPO would come on the back of three major triggers such as commissioning of the airport in