Adani Cement pre-pays $200 million Holcim debt, seeks loan extension

Adani Cement Industries Ltd. has pre-paid $200 million in the past week, helping pare a $1 billion mezzanine loan taken from global banks to fund the purchase the Indian units of Holcim Ltd., people familiar with the matter said.

Global banks had lent Adani $4.5 billion to finance the purchase of Holcim Ltd. cement assets, with the mezzanine loan due for maturity in September 2024.

The pre-payment will help billionaire Gautam Adani’s firm seek an extension of the debt taken to fund the acquisition by three years, said one of the people, who declined to be identified as the matter is private.