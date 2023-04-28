close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ACC on Hindenburg: Independent review found it in compliance with all laws

Says since matter is sub-judice, financial statements do not carry any adjustments

BS Reporter Mumbai
Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 11:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In its notes to the accounts, ACC said an independent law firm had reviewed all the transactions referred to in short-seller Hindenburg's report that came out in January this year. The independent law firm’s report has confirmed the company's compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, ACC said in a notice to the stock exchanges.
Further, in the context of the short-seller's report, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India is examining its compliance to laws and regulations by conducting inquiries into the group's listed companies. The company said since the matter is sub-judice, the financial statements do not carry any adjustments.

The Adani group companies had come under a sharp bear attack after the Hindenburg report. The group has since prepaid debt by selling stakes in its various companies and slowed down on expansion and new projects.
The market capitalisation of the group companies has recovered by 47 per cent since its lowest point at the end of February.

Also Read

Six Adani Group stocks locked in 5% lower circuit; ACC hits 52-week low

Gautam Adani lost Rs 3,000 crore a week in 2022-23: M3M Hurun report

Hindenburg vs Adani: Short selling not shareholder activism, says InGovern

Supreme Court rejects plea to stop media from reporting on Adani-Hindenburg

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court for expert panel on investors' safety

Gap between private and public sector wage bills widens in 2022-23

Jet Airways revival hits new snag as more employees quit amid uncertainty

Zuckerberg's fortune jumps $10 bn on Meta's robust first-quarter sales

Co-living operator Settl. to double its bed strength to 5,000 by FY24-end

Chola Fin raises Rs 1,000 crore through maiden public bond offering

Topics : Hindenburg Report Adani Group Supreme Court ACC Companies

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Gap between private and public sector wage bills widens in 2022-23

CEO pay grows faster than profits in FY19: Combined compensation rises 6.3%
2 min read

Jet Airways revival hits new snag as more employees quit amid uncertainty

Jet had shut its operations in April 2019 and was taken to the insolvency court two months after by its lenders.
3 min read

Zuckerberg's fortune jumps $10 bn on Meta's robust first-quarter sales

Meta
1 min read

Co-living operator Settl. to double its bed strength to 5,000 by FY24-end

Representative Image
2 min read

Chola Fin raises Rs 1,000 crore through maiden public bond offering

Cholamandalam Investment
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: PAT drops 26% YoY, dividend at Rs 32/share

Tech Mahindra
2 min read

Received 'significant part' of Q4 dues from Vodafone Idea: Indus Towers

Vodafone Idea
2 min read

Axis Bank reports wider-than-expected Q4 loss on $1.41 bn Citi deal

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

After IPL, JioCinema now lands a deal to stream Warner Bros, HBO content

Mukesh Ambani
2 min read
Premium

Regulatory environment is getting a lot stringent: Deloitte SA chairperson

Shefali Goradia, Chairperson, Deloitte South Asia.
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon