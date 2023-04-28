Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth soared by more than $10 billion on Thursday, his third-biggest jump on record, after Meta Platforms Inc. surprised investors with robust first-quarter sales.

Thursday’s move reversed the wealth destruction Zuckerberg experienced in 2022, when his net worth fell 57% — or $71 billion — after a costly pivot to the metaverse and an industry-wide slump stirred concern over the company’s growth prospects.

Meta shares rose 14% after the earnings report, lifting Zuckerberg’s fortune to $87.3 billion and boosting him up a notch on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to 12th place. It’s the highest the Meta chief executive officer’s wealth has been in more than a year.