Adani Energy Solutions files for QIP, floor price at Rs 1,027 per piece

Adani Energy Solutions, the conglomerate’s transmission and distribution entity, on Tuesday said it will file the preliminary placement document for fund raising through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route today.

In May, the company had approved plans to raise funds up to Rs 12,500 crore through the QIP route in the current financial year. The same was put to vote and approved at the company’s annual general meeting in June. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Tuesday, the company said its board has passed a resolution to authorise the opening of the issue on the same day. The statement further added that the board has approved the floor price for the issue at Rs 1,027.1125 per share. The statement said the company, at its discretion, can offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price.

SBI Capital Markets Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, and ICICI Securities Limited have been appointed as the book-running lead managers for the issue and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. as advisors. “The issue price will be determined in consultation with the lead managers."

Past equity investments in AESL include investments from the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) in the company’s fully owned subsidiary Adani Electricity Mumbai in 2019 and GQG Partners in 2023 in AESL. In its latest investor presentation, AESL highlighted it has raised a $700 million revolving facility and has an additional $2 billion Global Medium-Term Notes program in place for its capital expenditure plans.

Crisil Ratings in July, in a note on the company, detailed that AESL plans to incur significant capital expenditure under its transmission and smart meter business, and has nine transmission assets under various stages of implementation as of March, with a combined project cost of Rs 17,000 crore. The rating agency added that in the smart meters business, AESL is implementing nine contracts to install 22.8 million smart meters, which involves capital expenditure of Rs 12,300 crore.