Adani Group's flagship plans to revive firm's first retail bond sale

Company's return to raise funds through a public issuance highlights the recovery for the Adani Group, which lost more than $150 billion in market value at one point following the Hindenburg report

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

The company has hired Trust Investment Advisors, A.K. Capital Services and Nuvama Wealth Management as lead managers for the issuance | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, plans to revive its first-ever public sale of bonds.

The ports-to-power conglomerate plans to raise as much as Rs 600 cr ($72 million, according to a draft prospectus. That’s lower than the Rs 1,000 cr plan it shelved last year following a market rout spurred by Hindenburg Research’s allegations of wide-ranging corporate malfeasance.
The company has hired Trust Investment Advisors, A.K. Capital Services and Nuvama Wealth Management as lead managers for the issuance.  

The company’s return to raise funds through a public issuance highlights the recovery for the Adani Group, which lost more than $150 billion in market value at one point following the Hindenburg report. 

The group tapped the dollar bond market in March this year for the first time after the short-seller attack. The offering by its solar energy unit Adani Green Energy Ltd. and associated firms lured bids of about $2.9 billion, seven times the size for a senior-secured-bond offering.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

