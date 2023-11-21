Sensex (0.42%)
Adani Green adopts robotics for solar operations, water conservation

Deploying robotics technology for the entire 7,043 MW operational capacity will help save around 880 million litres water annually, Adani Green Energy Ltd said

Adani Power

AGEL is deploying water-free robotic cleaning system to minimise water consumption for the maintenance of solar modules. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) will install robotic cleaning technology for its 4,830 MW of operational solar capacity that will help save 595 million litres of water annually, the company said.
At present, 2,070 MW, or 30 per cent, of its operational 7,043 MW solar and hybrid capacity is covered by robotic cleaning technology, which conserves 283 million litres of water annually, AGEL said in a statement.
Deploying robotics technology for the entire 7,043 MW operational capacity will help save around 880 million litres water annually, it said.
AGEL is deploying water-free robotic cleaning system to minimise water consumption for the maintenance of solar modules.
AGEL plans to implement this across its operational solar, hybrid sites (solar capacity of hybrid) and its future projects, especially in arid and dry regions like Rajasthan, and Kutch in Gujarat, where renewable water sources are scarce.
The company said, "4,830 MW of AGEL's solar portfolio will be covered by robotic cleaning cumulatively in the near term, which will save 595 million litres of water annually. This will reduce water usage for solar module maintenance to zero."

"In line with India's decarbonisation goals, we remain committed to deliver in excess of 45 GW by 2030. Adani Green continues to have the largest operating renewable portfolio in India with 8.4 GW capacity," Adani Green Energy CEO Amit Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.
"We are ramping up our execution capabilities as we prepare for our next phase of growth," Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adani Green Energy Adani Group Green energy Sustainable Development Solar modules

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

