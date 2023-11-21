Godrej Capital expects Rs 1,500 cr capital to be infused for 2 years: CEO

Godrej Capital, the financial subsidiary of Godrej Industries, which was launched in 2020, is expecting an infusion of about Rs 1,500 crore from the parent company over two years. For this financial year, the company has already received nearly Rs 2,000 crore capital, said Manish Shah, MD & CEO of the company.

Further, the Non-Banking Financial Company, which focuses on MSME and home loans, intends to expand its branches from the existing 30 locations to 60 locations by March 30, of the financial year 2025, and around 100 locations in the next few years.

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the risk weighting against unsecured loans from 100 per cent to 125 per cent. The decision came after RBI cautioned the banks and NBFCs against the rising unsecured segment.

Speaking on the impact that it will have on the cost of funds of the company, Shah said that they are assessing the situation as a large part of the company’s book is still in the secured segment and is not likely to impact the company.

“The unsecured lending business of the company is only 5-6 months old and is at Rs 500 crore out of the total Rs 8,000 crore business. So it does not impact us much,” Shah said.

However, the impact of the decision on the business still needs to be assessed and the company is expected to approach the market if the need arises. Currently, out of the total borrowings of the company, which stands at Rs 6,400 crore, the bank borrowings stand at Rs 5,000 crore and the market borrowing is at Rs 1,400 crore.

Further, while speaking about the entry of Jio Financial Services into the NBFC space and the business dynamics, Shah said that although the competitive intensity in India has gone down, the availability of the market is growing.

“The pie is not the same at $3 trillion. It is expected to grow to $5 trillion and maybe $10 trillion in the next decade. It is that market share that the company is competing for,” he said.

Also Read Godrej Capital expects AUM to increase by 69% to Rs 30,000 crore by FY26 Godrej Properties Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 72 cr; revenue up 107% Godrej Consumer Products to set up new Rs 515 crore plant in Tamil Nadu Godrej Properties Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 121 cr; revenue up 44% Strategies for Godrej stocks as group likely finalises separation terms Tata Motors commences sales of its commercial vehicles in Thailand Blackstone to close multi-strategy fund after assets drop nearly 90% Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal bats for e-sim in a letter to customers Always been fully compliant with FEMA regulations: Byju's assures investors Pharma company Laurus Labs acquires 87.59% stake in Laurus Bio Private

“We're still in our early stages of our own journey and actually from our perspective, if our first ambition is Rs 50,000 crore, it's still Rs 50,000 crore in over Rs 100 lakh crore. So it's still 0.5% of the market,” Shah concluded.