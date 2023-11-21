Sensex (0.42%)
65930.77 + 275.62
Nifty (0.45%)
19783.40 + 89.40
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
41883.50 + 27.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.07%)
6459.55 -4.75
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
43689.15 + 104.20
Heatmap

Tata Motors commences sales of its commercial vehicles in Thailand

Tata Motors announced a strategic partnership with Inchcape plc as its distributor for commercial vehicles in Thailand

Tata motors

nchcape will offer the Super Ace, Ultra T.9, Ultra T.14 and the flagship Prima 5038.S to address the varied requirements in the country. (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has commenced sales of its commercial vehicles in Thailand.
The company said it has introduced a line-up of trucks, including Super Ace, Ultra T.9, Ultra T.14 and the flagship Prima 5038.S, with a gamut of value-added services, in the country.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In April this year, Tata Motors announced a strategic partnership with Inchcape plc as its distributor for commercial vehicles in Thailand.
Inchcape plc will also establish an extensive network of 13 customer touchpoints -- including sales, service and spare parts -- strategically located to provide seamless assistance to its customers.
"Jointly with Inchcape, we are confident of delivering complete peace of mind to our customers with our strategically located sales and service touchpoints in Thailand,"

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Head (International Business) Anurag Mehrotra noted.
At the outset, Inchcape will offer the Super Ace, Ultra T.9, Ultra T.14 and the flagship Prima 5038.S to address the varied requirements in the country, the automaker stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June

Sajjan Jindal's firm, SAIC Motor to take over MG Motor India: Report

TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook, market share gains, new launches

Hyundai Motor preparing for new group leadership position for EVs in India

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Blackstone to close multi-strategy fund after assets drop nearly 90%

Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal bats for e-sim in a letter to customers

Always been fully compliant with FEMA regulations: Byju's assures investors

Pharma company Laurus Labs acquires 87.59% stake in Laurus Bio Private

US courts confirm $140 million damages on TCS in EPIC Systems case

Topics : Tata Motors Thailand Tata group

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs Australia T20s full scheduleTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon