Adani Green Energy sees 30% surge in operational capacity in FY25

Adani Green Energy sees 30% surge in operational capacity in FY25

Operational solar capacity increased to 10,103 MW from 7,393 MW in FY24, while wind capacity grew to 2,000 MW from 1,401 MW a year ago. The hybrid capacity remained unchanged at 2,140 MW

Energy sales increased to 27,969 million units (MUs) in FY25 from 21,878 MUs in FY24. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Apr 15 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Tuesday reported a 30 per cent year-on-year growth in its operational capacity to 14,243 megawatt in FY25.

The operation capacity will increase further to over 15,000 megawatt (MW) with an additional 1,000 MW nearing its completion, AGEL said in an exchange filing.

The company's operational capacity stood at 10,934 MW in 2023-24.

Operational solar capacity increased to 10,103 MW from 7,393 MW in FY24, while wind capacity grew to 2,000 MW from 1,401 MW a year ago. The hybrid capacity remained unchanged at 2,140 MW.

Energy sales increased to 27,969 million units (MUs) in FY25 from 21,878 MUs in FY24.

 

The sale from solar projects increased to 16,738 MUs in FY25 against 11,046 MUs, while that of wind rose to 3,834 MUs compared to 3,188 MUs in FY24.

Energy sales from hybrid also increased to 7,397 MUs from 7643 MUs in FY24.

