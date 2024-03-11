Sensex (    %)
                             
Adani Green operationalises 1,000 Mw of solar projects at Khavda in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy Ltd delivered 1,000 Mw in less than 12 months of starting work at Khavda. This involved installing about 2.4 million solar modules

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

Shivansh Jauhri New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) operationalised a total of 1,000 Mw of solar energy capacity at the world's largest renewable energy (RE) park at Khavda in Gujarat, the company said in a BSE filing. With this, AGEL has achieved operational capacity of 9,478 Mw and continues its journey to the stated goal of 45,000 Mw by 2030.

AGEL delivered 1,000 Mw in less than 12 months of starting work at Khavda. This involved installing about 2.4 million solar modules. The accelerated progress underscores AGEL's commitment to India's goal of achieving 500 Gw of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.
The world's largest RE plant of 30 Gw spans a staggering 538 sq km of barren land, five times the size of Paris. The project is expected to be completed in the next five years and will create over 15,200 green jobs.

AGEL is set to replicate its success in building and operating India's first and the world's largest wind-solar hybrid cluster at Jaisalmer.

AGEL will deploy waterless cleaning robots for the entire solar capacity to address dust accumulation on panels to increase energy output and help conserve water in the arid Kutch region. 

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

