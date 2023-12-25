Adani Green signs PPA for 8,000 mw solar power with Solar Energy Corp

Adani Green Energy on Monday said it has executed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to supply 1,799 megawatts (MW) of solar power with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The company said, “With the signing of this balance PPA, Adani Green Energy has completed the power offtake tie-up for the entire 8,000 MW manufacturing-linked solar tender awarded to it by SECI in June 2020, which set a record for being the world’s largest solar tender.”

With this, Adani Green now has tied up PPAs of 19.8 gigawatts (GW) and the balance is merchant capacity in its 20.6 GW locked-in portfolio, the company said.

“Aligned to India’s target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, Adani Green is determined to deliver in excess of 45 GW renewable energy, a five-fold increase from our current operating portfolio,” said Amit Singh, Chief Executive Officer for the company. The statement added, with over 200,000 acres of land already tied up in resource-rich areas of India, the portfolio is fully de-risked for the execution of 45 GW capacity by 2030.