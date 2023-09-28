Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

India's Adani group has switched the auditor of its main UK subsidiaries to the smaller London-based firm Ferguson Maidment & Co after previous auditor Crowe UK resigned in March, FT reported.

Ferguson Maidment & Co audited the annual accounts that Adani Energy Holdings and its subsidiaries filed with British government agency Companies House last month, FT reported.

In August, Deloitte resigned as the auditor of Adani Ports, citing concerns over certain transactions flagged in the short-seller Hindenburg's report and after the company declined to undertake an independent inquiry on it.

The billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate later said that Deloitte's reason for quitting as auditor of the company was "not convincing or sufficient to warrant such a move".

Also Read CAG Girish Murmu reelected as external auditor of WHO for 4-year term NFRA imposes fine, debars auditors for 3 yrs for professional misconduct CAG to explore new audit areas as it adopts end-to-end digital framework Resignation does not absolve Auditor of onus of reporting fraud: NFRA Once Satyam, twice shy: Why auditors quitting big clients is complicated Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1 Starlink to get licence to offer satellite internet by next month Focused on cutting costs, Byju's to skip campus placements this year Dixon to make smartphones, other related products for Xiaomi at Noida plant Vedanta Ltd preparing to demerge sprawling operation, says report